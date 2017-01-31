Arab States May Discuss Steps in Response to Trump's Immigration Order - Kuwait

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda US Approves $194Mln Sale of Radar Systems to Kuwait - Defense Security Agency

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The issue of possible steps in response to travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, imposed by the administration of new US President Donald Trump, remains open for discussion among Arab nations, Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Jarallah said.

"The issue of response remains open for coordination and consultations with the aim to formulate the position in order to take into account the damage, which the Arab states could sustain as a result of the decisions and measures, which can be taken in this regard," Jarallah was quoted as saying by the Al Jarida newspaper on Tuesday.

Jarallah noted that Kuwait respected the decisions taken by the US president to protect his country's interests.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

The travel ban, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.