Dutch Parliament to Discuss Trump's Entry Ban for Netherlands Soon - Party

© REUTERS/ Ted Soqui US Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Block Trump's Travel Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Dutch House of Representatives will soon hold a session devoted to impact on the Netherlands of US President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States, a spokeswoman for the social-liberal Democrats 66 (D66) party that initiated the discussion confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It won’t be a debate but a hearing. This hearing will be with parties and organizations, Schiphol for example [the main international airport of the Netherlands], which are concerned with the measures of Trump. The date has yet to be announced," she said.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order suspending the entry for all citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and freezing for 120 days entry for all refugees.

On Sunday, D66 holding 12 seats out of 150 in the lower house of the parliament along with GroenLinks green political party holding 4 seats called for a debate on the possible effects of Trump's actions with the majority of lawmakers in the house having supported the initiative.

The Trump's immigration order already affected KLM, the Dutch flagship air carrier, as it had to refuse several Iranian passengers aboard the plane bound for the United States with company admitting it would face huge fines if it ignored the new US rules.