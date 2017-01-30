UN Human Rights Chief Calls Trump’s Travel Ban 'Mean-Spirited,' Wasteful

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens from Muslim-majority countries is not only mean-spirited, but also wasteful of potential resources that can be used in the fight against terrorism, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said Monday.

"The US ban is also mean-spirited, and wastes resources needed for proper counter-terrorism," Zeid was quoted as saying on the UN Human Rights Office's Twitter account.

Zeid also noted that discrimination on nationality principle was in itself a violation of human rights.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order, entitled Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States, which blocks all refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from the Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.