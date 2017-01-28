Iran to Take Reciprocal Measures Against US Entry Ban - Foreign Ministry

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking from entering the United States all Syrian refugees until the adequate changes are made to the Refugee Admission Program (USRAP) and suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"The government of Iran… in order to support its citizens will take reciprocal steps until these insulting measures by the United States against Iranian citizens are lifted," the statement said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!