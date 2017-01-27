Gorbachev Calls on US, Russia to Lead Efforts Preventing Nuclear War

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia and the United States have a special responsibility to prevent nuclear war, and should introduce a UN Security Council resolution to that effect, former Soviet leader Michael Gorbachev said.

"Specifically, I propose that a Security Council meeting at the level of heads of state adopt a resolution stating that nuclear war is unacceptable and must never be fought… I think the initiative to adopt such a resolution should come from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin — the Presidents of two nations that hold over 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenals and therefore bear a special responsibility," Gorbachev wrote in an article published in the TIME magazine on Thursday.

A greater numbers of troops, tanks and military equipment are being deployed to Europe, with NATO and Russia closing the gap between their forces, "as if the world is preparing for war," Gorbachev noted.

The question of nuclear disarmament was addressed by US President Donald Trump earlier in January, when he proposed lifting US sanctions against Russia in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!