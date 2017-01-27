Tokyo Monitoring Impact of Trump's Economic Policy on Japanese Companies

© AP Photo/ Koji Sasahara Japan Could Discuss Bilateral Free Trade Area With US Instead of TPP - Abe

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The Japanese government is closely monitoring the influence the economic measures the new US presidential administration is taking on Japanese companies, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

"We are closely following the influence that may be exerted on the Japanese companies," Suga said at a press conference.

The comments followed the statement of White House spokesman Sean Spicer saying that US President Donald Trump was considering a 20 percent tax on US imports from Mexico to pay for constructing the wall on the US-Mexico border. A number of Japanese companies, including automakers Mazda, Nissan, Honda, established production facilities in Mexico and used the country as a platform for entering the US market.

According to the Mexican government investment foundation, the number of such companies reached 1,000 in 2016.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!