Tokyo Monitoring Impact of Trump's Economic Policy on Japanese Companies

"We are closely following the influence that may be exerted on the Japanese companies," Suga said at a press conference.
The comments followed the statement of White House spokesman Sean Spicer saying that US President Donald Trump was considering a 20 percent tax on US imports from Mexico to pay for constructing the wall on the US-Mexico border. A number of Japanese companies, including automakers Mazda, Nissan, Honda, established production facilities in Mexico and used the country as a platform for entering the US market.
According to the Mexican government investment foundation, the number of such companies reached 1,000 in 2016.
