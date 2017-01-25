RT Slams ‘Egregious’ Breach of Journalistic Freedom After Reporter Arrest

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The arrest and felony rioting charge against Alexander Rubinstein, reporter of the RT broadcaster, who was covering the protests in Washington, DC, ahead of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump constitutes a flagrant violation of journalistic freedom in the United States, the channel’s press office said Wednesday.

"Such acts represent an egregious violation of journalistic freedom, and are particularly disheartening to witness in the country that positions itself as the global champion of free press," the broadcaster said in a statement.

RT pledged to "apply the full weight of its legal team" to provide support to its journalist, according to the press service.

"We are confident that a thorough review by the U.S. Attorney’s office will confirm that Alexander, who wore his press credentials at all times, was wrongfully arrested," the press office stressed.

Rubinstein, along with Evan Engel of Vocativ and freelance journalist Aaron Cantu, was arrested and charged with inciting to riot on January 20. The journalists were released with preliminary hearing in the cases scheduled for February. If convicted, the journalists may be sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment and will have to pay $25,000-fines.