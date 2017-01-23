Register
    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014

    Peace in Middle East Only Possible If Russia Plays Major Role Foreign Minister

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Middle Eastern conflict could only be settled if Russia plays the major role in the process, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

    Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
    © AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
    Hungary Interested in Constructive Russia-US Cooperation Under Trump - Szijjarto
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peace in the Middle East could only be created if Russia plays the major role in the process, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

    "No peace in the Middle East is possible if Russia doesn't play the major role. If now Russia has started to play the first role, all will develop positively. In case Russia doesn't play the major role, nothing good should be expected," Szijjarto said during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding that fight against terrorism is impossible without cooperation with Russia.

    The minister also stressed that the debate on who would govern Syria must start only upon the restoration of peace, and underlined that the most proper way would be letting Syrians decide on the issue.

    Last week, speaking on the sidelines of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Szijjarto said that chances of a settlement in Syria had never been as high as they were now, citing US President Donald Trump’s pragmatic position, the Syrian ceasefire agreement and the Astana peace conference, but added there would be no solution unless Russia and the United States come to terms on the conditions of such a settlement.

    Szijjarto is in Moscow on Monday to discuss practical questions of the Russian-Hungarian cooperation, as well as current international problems.

      Darrell R
      President Trump has said throughout his campaign that the US needs to work with Russia to combat terrorism, and that what Russia is doing in Syria makes more sense than what the U.S. has been doing. Trump has a lot of opposition in Washington but must stand his ground and not give in.

      It is clear that Russia is more in touch with the cultural and political realities in that region, and probably has a better understanding of how to stabilize the region. Stabilize is the key here, that is what Russia has been focusing on. You can't secure any place without stability. If you go in and wipe out the governments as well as all the existing government and military infrastructure, you create a breeding ground for terrorism and suffering. It is very difficult to create stability and security if all is wiped out.

      The best thing to do is work with the powers that be in that nation and negotiate any changes needed after the area is secured. The US has failed to do this and has made bigger messes out of everything they have touched. It has been so bad that you have to assume that so many mistakes must be selfishly motivated and intentional. Russia must work to help resolve problems when people in these areas desire it or it's a matter of global or regional security for them to do so. Western nations need to respect this and work with Russia as opposed to sitting back and complaining about it, or trying to derail what they are attempting to achieve. Hopefully President Trump will stick to his word and work with Russia to combat terrorism and put an end to the US policy of intervention and so called nation building.

      Syria has been a difficult undertaking for Russia, but they have to deal with other nations backing the opposition to what they have been doing, yet they still have been successful despite all the foreign interests attempts to derail what they do. Russia has earned respect for this despite western opposition and deserves praise.

      There is one concern in all of this and that is how President Trump chooses to deal with Iran. He needs to be willing to work with them on common interest just like he voiced a willingness to do in Russia's case. If the US insist on staying involved with Iraq and Syria, they will have to deal with them. Russia would be the best option to mediate between these two nations. Russia is willing, but the US must be willing to give Russia respect and stop treating them like a global threat. Russia would be an excellent mediator on the dispute with China as well. Russia can achieve a lot we just need a Washington that is willing to listen and willing to lighten up with their war policy.

      Peace on earth means peace with China, Iran, Russia, all nations. Peace will never come close if the worlds most powerful nations don't work together.
