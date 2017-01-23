Lavrov Urges to Await Trump's Cabinet Formation, State Secretary's Confirmation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow urges patience ahead of the full formation of US President Donald Trump's cabinet, primarily the confirmation of his Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"We all proceed from the fact that we should await the formal prioritization, presenting positions on all major international issues and, of course, the complete formation of Donald Trump's team. A number of secretaries, including the secretary of state, have not yet been approved by the Senate and appointed," Lavrov said.