UN Hopes for Fruitful Relations With New US President Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has already spoken with Trump on the phone two weeks ago, Haq reminded reporters during the daily press briefing, adding that Guterres is looking forward to talking with Trump again after the inauguration.

Speaking of the anti-Trump protests taking place in Washington, Haq expressed hope that "as with any transfer of power, any such event happens peacefully and any protests are also peaceful".

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States earlier in the day at the steps of the US Capitol building.

