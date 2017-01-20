Majority of Germans Pessimistic About Trump's Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The majority of Germans are pessimistic about the upcoming US presidency of Donald Trump, a new poll showed Friday.

According to a poll conducted jointly by Civey survey institute and German newspaper Tagesspiegel, the respondents were to describe Trump's political style choosing between "refreshing," "straightforward," "unpredictable," "irresponsible" and "dangerous. "

Over 80 percent of the respondents are pessimistic about Trump, since 32 percent called his style "unpredictable," 27.4 percent — "dangerous" and 21.1 percent — "irresponsible," while 11 percent said that it was "straightforward" and only 5.2 percent — "refreshing."

The survey of 3,017 people was conducted on Thursday. The margin of error was 2.8 percent.

On Friday, Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Trump’s inauguration ceremony is under way in the Capitol in Washington, DC.