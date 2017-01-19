US Declassifies Documents on Bin Laden’s Strategy to Fight West

© AP Photo/ Al-Jazeera via APTN Son of Osama Bin Laden Designated Terrorist by United States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The final batch of documents recovered in the raid on Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, which detail the terrorist's strategy to engage in a conflict with the United States, has been released, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said in a release on Thursday.

"The declassified documents reveal bin Laden’s strategy for upending global politics through protracted violent conflict directed primarily against the United States and the West," the release stated.

The United States released two previous batches of bin Laden’s documents in May 2015 and March 2016.

The Office of the DNI explained the new batch mirrors themes in the past two releases, and includes documents reflecting bin Laden’s hatred of Iran, his forecast of a major Sunni-Shia conflict and criticism of the Islamic State’s brand of terrorism.

"Bin Laden later in life recognized how terrorist organizations are prone to brutal violence that alienates the support they are so desperate to attract, but he and his successors could do little to temper the rise of ISIL [Islamic State] and the next generation of zealots," the release noted.

US Navy SEAL special operation operatives killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011 after a ten-year manhunt. The manhunt was initiated in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States that killed some 3,000 people.