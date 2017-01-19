US, Cuba Sign Maritime Boundary Bilateral Treaty

© AFP 2016/ Andrew Harnik / POOL White House: Rolling Back Cuba Policy to Damage US Positions in Latin America

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The State Department noted the treaty would help promote maritime safety and protect the environment.

"The treaty delimits the only part of the US-Cuba maritime boundary that had not previously been agreed, and covers an area of continental shelf in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that is more than 200 nautical miles from any country’s shore," the release stated on Wednesday.

The agreement, which will need the approval of the US Senate, has become the 20th deal the two countries signed since reestablishing relations in 2015.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!