Russian Foreign Minister Rebukes 'Defamatory' Claims of Meddling in US Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The "defamatory" allegations of Russian interference in the US election campaign are peddled by actors who are themselves guilty of interference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Because these unfounded, unsubstantiated, defamatory allegations continue to surface, I want to say that the cynicism of the situation lies in the fact that those who lay the blame are those who actively intervened in this campaign themselves," Lavrov said.