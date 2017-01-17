Trump Administration's Alleged Ties With Russia to Be Examined - White House

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Trump Improvised While Proposing Initiative to Reach US-Russia Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Congress should consider examining possible President-elect Donald Trump administration's financial dealings with Russia, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday.

"Given the intelligence community conclusion about the efforts of the Russians to intervene in our democracy, questions about the ties between senior government officials and Russian government are worthy of careful examination," Earnest stated when asked about media reports on Trump cabinet nominees’ investment in the Russian market in 2015.

Earnest continued, "That will, obviously, be the responsibility of Congress and it may be the responsibility of some law enforcement officials."