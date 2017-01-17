Russia Ready for Dialogue With US on Disarmament - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, US President-elect Donald Trump said that the US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on reduction of nuclear weapons.

“Dialogue is key to solving all issues, however, it would be naive to think that Moscow would change its approach for that or other reason,” Ryabkov said. “This approach is tied to the Russian national interests.”

