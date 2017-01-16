Ex-Chair of Taiwan's Ruling DPP Party Flies to US to Attend Trump's Inauguration

© AP Photo/ Central News Agency Taiwan Leader Angers China With Transit Stop in San Francisco

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the International Taiwan radio, the delegation headed by Yu would express its gratitude for the last week meeting between Trump's team members and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

On Monday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hua Chunying said Beijing had not received any invitations for the inauguration from the United States.

On January 9, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz met with Tsai, while she was passing through Texas on her way to Central America, despite China's protests.

After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, Beijing has viewed the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province. The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

The three joint communiques issued between 1972 and 1982 outline the framework for the diplomatic relations between China and the United States and reaffirm the latter's commitment to the united China.