Russia, Unlike US, Has No Aspiration to Be Only Global Leader - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, unlike the United States, is not striving for becoming the only global leader, vice versa, Moscow is trying to create regional structures on the basis of equality for all members, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said Thursday.

"Other states, especially in the West, frequently blame Russia for its active foreign policy and the intention to split the coordinated actions of its partners, though, in fact, it would contradicts Russia's real foreign policy objectives. Unlike the United States, which is openly talking about it, we have no aspiration to become the exclusive and the only leader in the world," Kosachev said at a meeting with Albert Chua, the second permanent secretary in Singapore's Foreign Ministry.

According to Kosachev, Russia is also not striving for regional leadership, as it is trying to establish regional integration entities on the basis of equality for all members.