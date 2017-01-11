Report on Trump's Alleged Kremlin Ties Fabricated, Discrepancies Prove

"Discrepancies allow me to conclude that the report is fabricated by the provocateurs, who do not possess the information and obtain it off the mark," Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page.
The report said that there were secret meetings with Kremlin officials in August 2016 in Prague which might have been attended by "Duma figure" Kosachev. Pointing out the contradictions, Kosachev noted that his position was identified incorrectly, since he had not worked in the State Duma for five years and had not been to Prague for the same period, besides, he was not familiar with Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, as stipulated in the report.
The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also claimed that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump during his visit to Russia.
The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Russia does not engage in collecting so-called compromising material on political figures, as well as Trump denied that Russia had ever attempted to use leverage over him and reiterated that he had no business links with Russia.
