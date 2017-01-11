Turkish FM Praises the Naming of Ankara Street to Honor Slain Russian Ambassador

Seeking to honor the slain ambassador and to reach out to Russia, the Ankaran authorities decided to rename the street where the Russian embassy is located after Karlov.

Sokağın yeni tabelaları takıldı pic.twitter.com/qKr1BxpH1N — Hüseyin Hayatsever (@hayatsever) 10 января 2017 г.

​Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik Turkiye he is glad that one of the streets of the Turkish capital now carries the name of "our dear friend Andrei Karlov."

"His death was a sad loss for both Russia and Turkey. During my visit to Moscow I spoke about the intent to name a street in Ankara where the Russian embassy is located after Karlov. And today I feel joy because that initiative was implemented," the minister said.

Cavusoglu also pointed out that the modern arts center exhibition hall where the ambassador was murdered was also renamed after Karlov. According to the minister, this act carries "considerable symbolic significance."

Earlier today Ankara’s Mayor Melih Gokcek presented the slain ambassador’s widow Marina Karlova with a certificate confirming that the street in Ankara where the Russian embassy is located was officially renamed after her late husband.

© Sputnik/ Eray Erkylych Ankara Mayor Melih Gokcek presents a certificate of renaming an Ankara street into Andrei Karlov Street to Karlov's widow.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi center located in the heart of Ankara. His murderer was killed at the scene by the police.