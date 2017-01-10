Ankara Renames Art Center Hall After Assassinated Russian Ambassador Karlov

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Karlov was shot dead by off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi center in the heart of Ankara. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police.

"Terrorism is a crime against humanity. We condemn terrorists, who have no nationality or religion. This hall will always hold the memory of Karlov," Ankara's central Cankaya municipality Mayor Alper Tasdelen was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency commenting on the decision.

Karlov's murder was mourned by the people of Turkey and Russia, he said, noting that the assassination was aimed at disrupting Russian-Turkish ties.

On Monday, Ankara authorities decided to rename the street where the Russian embassy is located after Karlov as well.