Ankara Renames Art Center Hall After Assassinated Russian Ambassador Karlov

"Terrorism is a crime against humanity. We condemn terrorists, who have no nationality or religion. This hall will always hold the memory of Karlov," Ankara's central Cankaya municipality Mayor Alper Tasdelen was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency commenting on the decision.
Karlov's murder was mourned by the people of Turkey and Russia, he said, noting that the assassination was aimed at disrupting Russian-Turkish ties.
On Monday, Ankara authorities decided to rename the street where the Russian embassy is located after Karlov as well.
All comments
Show new comments (0)