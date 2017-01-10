Obama Administration Made Progress in Relations With Russia - Kerry

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The administration of outgoing President Barack Obama has managed to find a way to cooperate with Russia on a number of significant issues despite existing tensions with that country, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

"Even if we see this tension with Russia, we were able to cooperate with Russia on getting chemical weapons out of Syria, on creating the largest marine area in the world, on dealing with Paris agreement," Kerry stated. "We've actually found a way even with Russia to make progress."

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.