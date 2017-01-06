Slovak FM Warns Anarchy, Dictatorship Only Alternatives to Democracy

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Anarchy and dictatorship are the only two alternatives to democracy, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said in regards to the political landscape in Slovakia and the European Union, local media reported Friday.

"The political landscape that we live in is becoming more complicated. I do not want us to complicate the situation in our republic, because we live in a democratic country. Democracy has only two alternatives – dictatorship or anarchy," the minister said, as quoted by the Teraz news outlet.

It is important to respect and value democratic principles that foster democratic institutes, Lajcak added.

His statement comes after on Tuesday Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that referendums on significant issues in several EU member states, such as the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom and a potential referendum on Italy's withdrawal from the Eurozone, were incautious moves, dangerous for the bloc, and the countries should refrain from holding such votes.