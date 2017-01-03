Register
21:21 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Slovakia's Prime minister Robert Fico arrives for an emergency Eurogroup finance ministers' meeting on Greece at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2015

    Slovakian PM Warns Referendum 'Adventures' Are 'Threat' to EU

    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    118261

    Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that calls for more referendums in Europe - on the back of the UK referendum on EU membership which resulted in the shock decision for Britain to leave the EU - pose a "threat" to the existence of the EU and the Eurozone single currency area.

    "I am asking EU leaders to stop with adventures like the British and Italian referendums (…) on domestic issues which pose a threat to the EU. What will we do if… there is a referendum in Italy on the euro and Italian citizens decide they don't want the euro," Fico told reporters.

    His comments come amid growing calls in France, the Netherlands and Italy for referendums on EU membership, driven by the rise in popularity of right-wing nationalist parties capitalizing on terrorism and immigration to call for more powers to be handed back to member states.

    Fico's remarks come as the latest EU poll shows that Europeans continue to see immigration and terrorism as the major challenges facing the EU. According to the Autumn 2016 Standard Eurobarometer poll, immigration remains on top of the issues facing the EU most frequently cited by citizens (45 percent) with terrorism (32 percent) cited as the second.

    ​Elections are being held, March 2017, in the Netherlands, where the right-wing, anti-EU Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, has seen its popularity rise, with pollster Ipsos giving it a one-point lead, December 22, over Prime Minister Mark Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD).

    Italians voted against major reforms to its own constitution, December2016, in a move seen by many analysts as a victory for the Eurosceptic Five Star Movement, which will press for a general election, which it will fight promising to hold a referendum on Italy leaving the Eurozone.

    A volunteer counts ballots for a referendum on constitutional reform at a polling station in Rome, Italy, December 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    A volunteer counts ballots for a referendum on constitutional reform at a polling station in Rome, Italy, December 4, 2016.

    Following the Brexit referendum, there were calls for similar votes across Europe. France's right-wing party Front National leader, Marine le Pen has promised a "Frexit" vote if she wins the 2017 presidency.

    ​(Twitter: "My objective is to create a presidential majority with all those who want France to be independent!")

    "This referendum on France belonging to the European Union, I will do it. Yes, it is possible to change things. Look at the Brits, they chose their destiny, they chose independence. We can again be a free, proud and independent people," Le Pen told a rally, September 2016.

    Related:

    EU Faces 'Ticking Clock' Over Brexit, Volatile Voters, Pessimism, Lack of Trust
    European Investment Bank Slammed as Latest Example of Lack of Trust in EU
    Beyond Brexit: Euroskepticism, Lack of EU Trust on the Rise Across Europe
    The EU's Third Wheel: How Italy Can Regain the Trust of France, Germany
    Warsaw Points Out Erosion of Trust in EU After Brexit Referendum
    Tags:
    EU citizens, EU divisions, EU membership, referendum, Robert Fico, Marine Le Pen, Italy, Germany, Europe, Slovakia, Netherlands, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok