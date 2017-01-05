Hacker Guccifer Calls US Allegations Against Russia 'Fake Cyber War'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaking from prison in a Wednesday interview with Fox News, Lazar stressed that the allegations are "a fake cyber war" and that there is "hysteria" in the United States regarding Russia stemming from the Cold War era.
Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
Marcel Lehel Lazar, a hacker who goes by the name of Guccifer, was sentenced to 52 months in prison by the US authorities in 2016 for hacking into personal email and social media accounts of about 100 Americans, including two former presidents, a former member of the US Cabinet, a former member of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and a former presidential advisor.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Regardless of how this information got out, it got out. The worthless media pays no attention to what's in it and just focuses the whole Blane the Russian part of this. No real evidence of them doing this hacking has been presented, but nobody is denying the authenticity of these documents and there is some pretty serious stuff in there.
