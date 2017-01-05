French Troops Avoid Charges of Child Sex Abuse in Central Africa - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Six French soldiers were not charged after a criminal inquiry into assaults that allegedly occurred at a refugee center near the capital of Bangui, the BBC reported, citing the prosecutor's office in Paris.

The child abuse is said to have taken place in 2013-2014. Since July 2014, the case had been investigated by French authorities in secret until it was exposed in 2015 by a UN whistleblower via a UK newspaper.

French troops were deployed in CAR in 2013 following the outbreak of civil war, with some 350 soldiers remaining in the country at this time after the main bulk of the forces withdrew in October 2016.

