Register
16:46 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A Syrian refugee man walks in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016

    Migration 2.0: EU-Turkey Refugee Agreement 'Just Changed Refugee Routes'

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    World
    Get short URL
    0 69 0 0

    The refugee policy pursued by Turkey and the EU countries reinforces negative attitudes towards those escaping warzones, Volkan Gorendag, Amnesty International's Refugee Rights Coordinator, told Sputnik Turkey.

    A Frontex officer (L) escorts a migrant as he boards on a Turkish-flagged passenger boat to be returned to Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    EU-Ankara Deal: First Group of Migrants Arrives in Turkey From Greece
    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Volkan Gorendag, Amnesty International's Refugee Rights Coordinator, lashed out at the refugee policy agreed to by Ankara and the European Union, which he said helps reinforce negative attitudes within society regarding migration-related issues.

    He expressed regret about the way the Turkish and European media have addressed the matter. Gorendag also reproached the rhetoric used by Turkish and European political figures, something that he said fuels negative attitudes towards the newcomers.

    "The media should use more restrained language on the subject, while the state ought to tread more carefully in its policy towards refugees. First and foremost, this pertains to the European countries and Turkey. These measures could help to reduce society's negative perception of the refugee problem," he said.

    Migrants, who were part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, southern Spain, December 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Migrants, who were part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, southern Spain, December 3, 2016

    He added that although the Turkish-EU agreement on refugees works, the number of refugees who have entered Europe and returned to Turkey under this deal remains very small.

    "This is not the case with the number of refugees that illegally entered the European countries. According to EU data, about one million refugees entered Europe last year, a process that continued in 2016 despite some decrease in its intensity compared to the previous year," Gorendag said.

    "In fact, we can talk about the existence of migration in an updated form. The EU-Turkey agreement on migrants just changes the roots of the refugees, who currently pass mainly through the Mediterranean Sea rather than being concentrated along part of the Aegean coast," he said.

    Gorenbag recalled that scores of refugees continue to die when migrant boats sink off the coast of Libya and in the Mediterranean Sea, a problem that he said now grabs much less international headlines as compared to last year.

    "Unfortunately, this year the attention of the public and the press is no longer focused on the migration flows and deaths of refugees," he concluded.

    The EU-Turkey agreement for the relocation of migrants — many from Syria — back to Turkey has faced increasing opposition, as it is contingent on Turkish citizens being allowed visa-free access to Europe and the acceleration of Turkish accession into the EU.

    Migrants, .mostly from Syria, headed for EU member Hungary, walk in groups towards Hungary in Kanjiza, North Serbia, near the Hungarian border
    © AP Photo/ Edvard Molnar
    EU Members Should Cooperate to Address Root Causes of Migration Crisis
    The deal has faltered because Turkey has failed to meet a series of criteria set out by the EU – including with respect to human rights and freedom of speech.

    Opposition to the migrant deal grew after a government crackdown on opposition groups, the media and civil servants which followed the failed coup in Turkey in July 2016.

    The Ankara-Brussels agreement on returning undocumented migrants in exchange for Syrian refugees on a one-for-one basis came into force on April 4, 2016.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU-Turkey Summit on Migration Possible in Coming Months - Tusk
    'Turkey Can’t be Considered a Safe Country': MEPs Press EU Over Migration Deal
    EU-Turkey Migration Deal: Austria Says Brussels Must Devise Plan B
    Tags:
    society, policy, media, refugees, agreement, EU, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok