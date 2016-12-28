Russia-Egypt Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Contract Date Delayed to March 2017

–

CAIRO (Sputnik)The contract between Russia's Rosatom and Egypt on the construction of the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) could be pushed back by three months and signed in March, Egyptian media reported Wednesday.

"Indeed there have been contract discussions in the Egyptian Council of State. We are now at the final stages, but there are still issues requiring attention and coordination," an Egyptian Energy Ministry source told the Arab republic's Veto news portal.

A source in the Russian state nuclear corporation named Thursday as the possible signing day in comments to RIA Novosti on Monday.

The Egyptian ministry source expressed doubt that the contract would be signed on Thursday, December 29. The source noted that additional time is needed to resolve issues relating to Dabaa's commissioning and subsequent servicing.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Dabaa NPP, consisting of four nuclear power units, 1,200 megawatt (MW) each, on the Mediterranean Sea coast in November 2015.

