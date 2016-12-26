"I am pleased that the United States and Japanese negotiators have successfully reached an agreement in principle that clarifies the scope of the civilian component of the U.S. Armed Forces in Japan… I commend the work of both governments in completing the negotiation of this important agreement, which we expect to be finalized soon," Ashton Carter said in a statement released Sunday.
Carter and Japan’s then Defense Minister Gen Nakatani made a commitment to reaching a new agreement in June. Carter said it demonstrated close cooperation between the two nations in strengthening the US-Japanese alliance.
Heavy US military presence in Okinawa has sparked outbursts of popular anger for years due to associated crime, pollution and aircraft crashes. Last May, a US civil worker at the Marine Corps base was arrested for raping and killing a young Japanese woman. US civilian and military personnel at the base are largely protected from Japanese prosecutors.
Last week, the United States returned almost 10,000 acres of land in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture back to Tokyo after decades of having a military base there.
No details, significant or otherwise, to tell us what compromises were made on either side of the aisle. Are civilian workers going to limited in size? Are they only going to be reassigned? Are all civilian personnel now liable for prosecution under Japanese law? (I am choosing this one) What is the ratio of military personnel to non military? Were the stakes raised on crimes committed against the Japanese general population? Believe me, I don't think they want us to know what it took for the Governor to stand down to this motley crew. Missionaries on this island say that this is the most repugnant, scruffy, recalcitrant, ignorant, and prideful bunch of Americans they have ever seen. It goes back to leadership; straight to the top.
