Register
17:01 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Anti-Globalism, Protectionism Picking Up Steam in Western Democracies

    © Photo: PIxabay
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Year in Review: Highlights of 2016 (15)
    0 10741

    The expiring year will be remembered for giving shape and strength to the global trend of rising anti-globalist and protectionist sentiments in Western democracies throughout the world.

    Police struggled to control a mass pro-union rally celebrating Scotland's No vote rejecting independence from the United Kingdom in tensions which began between the pro-independence Yes voters and the pro-union supporters who fired a flare in Glasgow.
    Cathal McNaughton
    Whither Globalism: What's Behind the Rebirth of Nationalism in the West?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two brightest examples of the profound backlash against open markets and borders in 2016 were the Brexit referendum in June and the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November.

    Globalization fatigue

    Both victories – of the ‘Outers’ in the referendum on the UK membership in the European Union and of the Republican controversial candidate – became possible due to the fatigue of the voters with the effects of globalization and the consequences of the elites’ long-standing policies.

    The Leave campaign ahead of the Brexit referendum focused on one simplistic, but effective, argument about the need to close the national borders. It resonated well with the feelings of UK nationals, irritated with the unprecedented inflow of migrants, especially from the Middle East, that Europe saw in 2016, and scared of the increased terrorist threat.

    The referendum took place just after Brussels and Ankara agreed on a deal, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis. In return, the 28-nation bloc pledged to accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid and introduce a visa-free regime between Turkey and the bloc.

    The Leave campaign, which seized on the prospect of Turkey joining the European Union to highlight London's perceived lack of control over immigration policy, teed up a victory. Despite all the polls and projections, 51.9 percent of voters, or some 17.4 million people, supported Brexit.

    The choice of Britons inspired Eurosceptic anti-immigrant activists around the continent. Many analysts predict that the UK’s exit will tip the balance between "eurooptimists" and "eurosceptics" and give more power to traditionally protectionism-oriented states within the European Union, such as France and Germany.

    Campaign of Donald Trump in the run-up to the presidential election in the United States also was simplistic in its formulas and calls, taking advantage of the people’s tiredness from the economic and political insecurities and suggested a U-turn from the previous administration’s policies. Protectionist and anti-immigration pledges were the pillars of the campaign.

    Business roundtable, Business Perspective on EU-EAEU as a Formula for Cooperation, at 2015 St.Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Eurasian Economic Union Countering Protectionism in Global Trade
    Trump criticized many major trade deals, which the United States has already stricken or is currently negotiating with other countries and regions, for disregarding the American interests. He claimed that the United States should exit multilateral formats in order to support its economy and bring jobs back to the country.

    Trump pledged to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), calling the pact with Canada and Mexico "one of the worst economic deals ever made by our country" and labelling the agreement with the Pacific Rim countries "a disaster" which can destroy US manufacturing and "make America subject to the rulings of foreign governments."

    Moreover, Trump called Beijing a "currency manipulator," promising to impose up to 45-percent tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States.

    Trump was also known for his harsh anti-immigration stance. In particular, he repeatedly expressed a desire to build a wall along the border to block undocumented immigrants from coming into the United States. He claimed there must be "zero tolerance for criminal aliens" and promised to triple the number of deportation officers and border patrol agents by 5,000, as well as to block funding for sanctuary cities.

    These pledges, whether they will ever be implemented or not, served their purpose resonating with the feelings of ordinary Americans and prompting them to choose Donald Trump as the president of their nation, despite most of the polls and projections, just like it was with Brexit referendum.

    International institutions grasping at straw

    Rise of protectionism and anti-globalism made global international institutions feel unsettled ground as they made numerous statements and commitments to prevent predominance of protectionism in global trade and sovereigntism in foreign policies.

    In July, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned the protectionism supported by Donald Trump can result in significant damage to the global economy.

    In September, when the Brexit choice was already a reality, but the US election was still ahead, G20 leaders reiterated their intention to roll back protectionist measures in trade until the end of 2018 in their communique at Hangzhou summit.

    "We reiterate our opposition to protectionism on trade and investment in all its forms. We extend our commitments to standstill and rollback of protectionist measures till the end of 2018, reaffirm our determination to deliver on it and support the work of the WTO, UNCTAD and OECD in monitoring protectionism," the communique read.

    In late November, just after the US election, leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific APEC countries also stood up against protectionism in their Lima declaration. They extended until the end of 2020 a moratorium on trade-distorting measures, which, they said, "weaken trade and slow down the progress and recovery of the international economy."

    The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decried the increasing trend of protectionism in its late November report. The organization warned that it could deteriorate growth of local and world trade, as well as cause increase in prices and worsening of living standards across the globe.

    A year-end economic and social development report by the United Nations in early December warned that a growing threat of protectionism in the developed world threatens to undermine economies in the Asia-Pacific despite the 5 percent growth of 2016.

    What’s next

    The global trend of "closing doors" in economy may mean that bilateral trade deals will replace plurilaterals, such as TPP or TTIP, in future. US-Japan and US-UK bilateral economic partnerships now look most feasible.

    On the political scene, Europe may see new sovereignty-defenders coming to power during the upcoming election in some of EU member states.

    In France, which is going to have fiercely-contested national elections in April-May, Francois Fillon, nominee from the center-right The Republicans party, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are the two main candidates. The ruling Socialist Party is lagging far behind after its popularity plunged during President Francois Hollande's term.

    OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
    © AFP 2016/ PATRICK KOVARIK
    Rising Protectionism Could Threaten International Trade Growth – OECD
    Fillon does not see eye-to-eye with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is welcoming migrants to Europe, and for this reason he is against Turkey joining the union. He also supports the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and insists on closer cooperation with Moscow, especially on the Syrian issue. On the EU topic, Fillon, unlike far-right Marine Le Pen, is not a eurosceptic, but his vision is certainly a pro-sovereignty one.

    In an interview with Sputnik in November, an adviser on international politics of Italian Lega Nord party Gianluca Savoini said that Fillon’s victory in the Republican primaries reflected the global change toward sovereigntism, which makes the nation's sovereignty its top priority in decision-making.

    "After Brexit vote and [Donald] Trump's victory in the United States, Fillon’s win is a proof that the wind is blowing in the direction of sovereigntism on the global scale. The French have just said 'no' to failed policies of left bureaucrats and bankers that are so distant from the people," Gianluca Savoini said.

    Le Pen is sending a nationalist, euroskeptical, anti-immigrant message to the voters. She insists it is necessary to cut legal immigration, deport illegal migrants and tighten rules on nationality. She echoes Outers in the Brexit campaign and believes France should take control of its borders and currencies back from the EU institutions. Like Fillon, Le Pen underlines the necessity to cooperate closer with Russia on the international stage.

    With the changes in some Western democracies’ administrations yet to come, the year of 2016 might go down in history as a watershed in global affairs which triggered a shift to inward-looking economies and politics.

    Topic:
    Year in Review: Highlights of 2016 (15)

    Related:

    Trump May Abandon TPP Free Trade Deal, Switch to Protectionism
    APEC Leaders Shift Focus to Connectivity Amid Rise of Protectionism
    Protectionism? US May Replace Russian Mi-17s for Afghanistan by Own Black Hawks
    Tags:
    anti-globalism, protectionism, Brexit, EU, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok