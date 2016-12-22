Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder is a 'Desperate Move by Agonizing Terrorists'

On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

According to Hariri, jihadists are agonizing over their defeat and this is the reason why they have resorted to terrorist attacks against individuals.

"The terrorist attack against Russian ambassador to Turkey [Andrey] Karlov is a desperate move by terrorists. They lost control in Aleppo and now they are doomed to fail. They are agonizing. But this tragedy shall not stop the fight against terrorism," Hariri told Sputnik Persian.

The expert described the liberation of Aleppo as a "joint achievement" by Moscow and Tehran.

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin planned to free Aleppo of terrorists before the new American president assumes power. This would give Russian and its allies [the Syrian government and Damascus] the key to resolve the Syrian crisis, and Obama’s successor would have to deal with that. So, the liberation of Aleppo was a result of the Kremlin’s well-developed strategy," he concluded.

According to Faruk Logoglu, former first deputy of the Turkish foreign minister, Karlov’s assassination was an attempt to undermine or minimize the importance of recent talks on Syria between Moscow, Tehran and Ankara.

"It was a provocation. But only an investigation will tell who was behind this murder – some foreign groups or certain forces inside Turkey," Logoglu told Sputnik Turkiye.

He underscored that the most adequate response to the tragedy is development of Russia-Turkey ties as well as intensification of Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria.

Recently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a declaration on the settlement of the Syrian crisis is currently in development.

"Today, experts are working on the text of the Moscow Declaration on the immediate steps to promote the settlement of the Syrian crisis. This is a solid, needed document," Shoigu said Tuesday after talks with his Iranian counterpart Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan.

The new format of Russia-Iran-Turkey cooperation on Syria will be positive for the settlement of the crisis, according to the diplomat.

"The reason is the fact that this new format involves the actors who have real influence on the situation in Syria. I hope that the talks in Moscow touched upon not only the developments in Aleppo, but also on a ceasefire in other parts of the country and measures to end the war. I believe that this approach will help bring peace and stability to Syria," Logoglu said.

