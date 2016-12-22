Register
    Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, speaks at a photo exhibition in Ankara on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, moments before a gunman opened fire on him

    Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder is a 'Desperate Move by Agonizing Terrorists'

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    0 45540

    The assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov shows that a devastating blow was delivered to terrorists in the Syrian city of Aleppo, said Rahman Hariri, an expert on the Middle East from the Tehran University.

    Gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    'He Was Shot 11 Times': Exhibit Planner Tells Sputnik About Envoy's Horrific Murder
    On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

    According to Hariri, jihadists are agonizing over their defeat and this is the reason why they have resorted to terrorist attacks against individuals.

    "The terrorist attack against Russian ambassador to Turkey [Andrey] Karlov is a desperate move by terrorists. They lost control in Aleppo and now they are doomed to fail. They are agonizing. But this tragedy shall not stop the fight against terrorism," Hariri told Sputnik Persian.

    The expert described the liberation of Aleppo as a "joint achievement" by Moscow and Tehran.

    Buses are seen during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighbourhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo on December 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ KARAM AL-MASRI
    'It's Shame and Disgrace' to Claim Aleppo Has Fallen Instead of Hailing Its Liberation
    "[Russian President] Vladimir Putin planned to free Aleppo of terrorists before the new American president assumes power. This would give Russian and its allies [the Syrian government and Damascus] the key to resolve the Syrian crisis, and Obama’s successor would have to deal with that. So, the liberation of Aleppo was a result of the Kremlin’s well-developed strategy," he concluded.

    According to Faruk Logoglu, former first deputy of the Turkish foreign minister, Karlov’s assassination was an attempt to undermine or minimize the importance of recent talks on Syria between Moscow, Tehran and Ankara.

    "It was a provocation. But only an investigation will tell who was behind this murder – some foreign groups or certain forces inside Turkey," Logoglu told Sputnik Turkiye.

    He underscored that the most adequate response to the tragedy is development of Russia-Turkey ties as well as intensification of Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria.

    East Aleppo
    © Photo: Vanessa Beeley
    Shoigu Discusses Aleppo With Syria, Iran MoD, Turkish Intelligence Head - MоD
    Recently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a declaration on the settlement of the Syrian crisis is currently in development.

    "Today, experts are working on the text of the Moscow Declaration on the immediate steps to promote the settlement of the Syrian crisis. This is a solid, needed document," Shoigu said Tuesday after talks with his Iranian counterpart Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan.

    The new format of Russia-Iran-Turkey cooperation on Syria will be positive for the settlement of the crisis, according to the diplomat.

    "The reason is the fact that this new format involves the actors who have real influence on the situation in Syria. I hope that the talks in Moscow touched upon not only the developments in Aleppo, but also on a ceasefire in other parts of the country and measures to end the war. I believe that this approach will help bring peace and stability to Syria," Logoglu said.

     

    Tags:
    cooperation, terrorism, assassination, Vladimir Putin, Andrey Karlov, Iran, Turkey, Russia
