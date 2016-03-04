Groups Reporting Syrian Ceasefire Violations 'Healthy' - State Dept

The reports of Syrian ceasefire violations from groups on the ground in Syria are helping the process to full cessation of hostilities in the country, US Department of State spokesman Mark Toner said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, a number of government opposition and rebel groups in Syria claimed that the ceasefire, brokered by the United States and Russia, had been violated. Despite the reports of violations, the UN Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has said that the ceasefire is largely holding for its seventh straight day.

"Though we want to see the number of potential violations down to zero, of course, it’s actually not unhelpful that groups are able and willing to come forward… and say what they’re seeing. That is actually healthy," Toner stated.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Lavrov: Syria Ceasefire to Be Implemented Parallel to Political Process

Toner explained that the ceasefire reporting may be helpful in achieving an ultimate goal, "which is to have the ceasefire be completely and uniformly applied."

The ceasefire is aimed at enabling international humanitarian assistance into besieged parts of Syria and ending violent clashes between government and opposition groups.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh, and the Nusra Front, as well as others identified by the United Nations as terrorist are exempt from the ceasefire agreement.