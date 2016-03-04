Groups Reporting Syrian Ceasefire Violations 'Healthy' - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, a number of government opposition and rebel groups in Syria claimed that the ceasefire, brokered by the United States and Russia, had been violated. Despite the reports of violations, the UN Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has said that the ceasefire is largely holding for its seventh straight day.
"Though we want to see the number of potential violations down to zero, of course, it’s actually not unhelpful that groups are able and willing to come forward… and say what they’re seeing. That is actually healthy," Toner stated.
The ceasefire is aimed at enabling international humanitarian assistance into besieged parts of Syria and ending violent clashes between government and opposition groups.
The Islamic State, also known as Daesh, and the Nusra Front, as well as others identified by the United Nations as terrorist are exempt from the ceasefire agreement.
