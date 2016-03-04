US Calls on Turkey to Respect Due Process Amid 'Troubling' Media Crackdown

The United States urged the Turkish government to uphold due process rights after Ankara's recent actions against media outlets and journalists, US Department of State spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kirby said that the United States urged Turkish authorities to respect freedom of the press in light of the court-ordered placement of the Zaman newspaper into trusteeship, its shuttering of other media outlets and filing of insult charges against journalists.

"We see this as the latest in a series of troubling judicial and law enforcement actions taken by the Turkish government, targeting media outlets and others critical of it," Kirby stated. "We call on the Turkish government to ensure full respect for due process and equal treatment under the law."

Earlier on Friday, a Turkish court ordered the country’s opposition newspaper Zaman to be placed under the management of government trustees.

Following the news of the government takeover, hundreds of Turkish citizens took to the streets in Istanbul, gathering in front of Zaman’s headquarters to protest the decision.

According to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranks 149th out of 180 countries in press freedom.