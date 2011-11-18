Russian-French ‘11 trade turnover may rise $7.4 bln to $30 bln - Putin

Trade turnover between Russia and France may increase to $30 billion in 2011 from $22.6 billion last year, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Trade turnover between Russia and France may increase to $30 billion in 2011 from $22.6 billion last year, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

“The volume of our trade and economic cooperation is high and it is growing. It rose 34 percent in January-September this year and is likely to amount to some $30 billion,” Putin said ahead of a bilateral intergovernmental meeting with his French counterpart Francois Fillon.

Fillon said that 2011 was a symbolic year for relations between the two countries as Moscow and Paris implemented joint and international projects in various spheres, including participation of the French party in the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, which aims to deliver Russian gas via the Baltic Sea to Europe, bypassing key transit countries like Ukraine and Belarus.