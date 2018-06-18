England Defeats Tunisia 2-1 in Teams' First 2018 FIFA WC Match

England beats Tunisia 2-1 in the teams' first FIFA World Cup match at the 45,000-seater Volgograd Arena.

Tottenham and England star striker Harry Kane, England's youngest ever captain at a World Cup, scored the opener in the 11th minute.

Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi equalized in the 35th minute from the penalty spot. However, Kane scored the late winner in stoppage time to secure England’s victory.

England captain Harry Kane was named the man of the match after his team's 2-1 win over Tunisia in their first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday, FIFA said on their official website.

Meanwhile, Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen sustained an injury in the beginning of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match against England and was substituted by Farouk Ben Mustapha in the 15th minute.

The World Cup group stage game between England and Tunisia on Monday was attended by 41,064 fans, which broke the attendance record of the Volgograd Arena stadium.

The Volgograd Arena’s total capacity is 43,713 seats, with the previous record attendance number having been set on May 9 at the Russian Cup final game between Tosno and Avangard.

Tunisia will next take on Belgium in the Russian capital on Saturday, while England will face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.