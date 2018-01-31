Volgograd to Introduce Pedestrian Areas, Free Parking Lots for World Cup

As Volgograd is getting ready to become one of the host-cities for 2018 FIFA World Cup, the mayor’s office reported of building pedestrian areas and parking lots on a number of city roads surrounding the Volgograd Arena.

The traffic pattern for the duration of the World Cup and warm-up fixtures has been developed with the help of local and metropolitan experts in the field. They studied each one of the city’s vehicular pathways in detail, calculated the parking capacities of the parking lots along with hourly traffic capacity of the roads.

The system will go through a “dress rehearsal” during the warm-up fixtures (April 21 and May 2) as well as during the Russian Cup final. Those matches will be used to work through all the organizational issues of the World Cup. It’s not just the vehicular and traffic infrastructure, but the complex operational functionality of the stadium, the placement of fans at the venue in accordance with security and safety requirements, customer services, training of fixers and volunteers.

READ MORE: Football Amber: FIFA World Cup 2018 Gets Its Own Jewelry Collection

Special free-of-charge parking lots capable of accommodating over 3000 cars and over 80 busses will be established around Volgograd for the duration of 2018-WC.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 host cities in Russia from June 14 to July 15.