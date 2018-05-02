Register
    In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks towards reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

    Campaign Launched to Make "American Idiot" #1 Song in UK for Trump's Visit

    The initiative has a political purpose and aims to send a signal that the US president should not count on a warm welcome in the country.

    British online activists have asked their followers to download the now 14-year-old Green Day song "American Idiot" between July 6 and 12.

    The move is supposed to get the song to the top of the British charts right ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

    The campaign was launched by a Green Day fan on Facebook urging British people to make it clear to the American leader what they think of him.

    "We have a date, he's coming Friday 13th July… so if we ALL buy enough downloads of Green Day's ‘American Idiot' between Friday 6th-Thursday 12th it will time PERFECTLY to hit No.1 the very day he arrives on UK soil! Streaming counts too but less effective. Let's do this!" the post reads.

    Social media users seemed to be quite excited about the proposal and found the idea "brilliant."

    Earlier this week it became known that Trump would pay a visit to the UK on July 13.

    READ MORE: Sashay Away: UK Drag Queens Planning to Protest Trump State Visit to London

    As a response to the news, a Facebook group launched by UK drag queen Cheddar Gorgeous called on "all drag kings, queens, queers and allies" to come together to "greet" Trump in London during his official state visit at the invitation of the Queen July 13.

    Citing "the appalling way the Trump administration has regarded the rights and welfare of LGBTQI communities of the US," the group members claimed that "the idea of a Trump visit to the UK is unacceptable," and urged all Brits to take part in a demonstration to express their opposition.

