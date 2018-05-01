Register
22:27 GMT +301 May 2018
    In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks towards reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

    Sashay Away: UK Drag Queens Planning to Protest Trump State Visit to London

    Move over Queen Elizabeth, you're not the only queen looking to meet with US President Donald Trump in July!

    A Facebook group launched by UK drag queen Cheddar Gorgeous is calling on "all drag kings, queens, queers and allies" to come together and greet Trump in London during his official state visit at the invitation of the queen July 13.

    ​"Due to the appalling way the Trump administration has regarded the rights and welfare of LGBTQI communities of the US, the idea of a Trump visit to the UK is unacceptable," the group wrote on its page. "Let's get visible, stand with our sisters, brothers and others in America, and show that we are a country that celebrates diversity."

    Lady Busty & Miss Shameless
    Swedish Library Employs Drag Queens to Read Stories for Children

    The post added, "all ages, races, genders and orientations welcome! If you are organizing a large group from your city please get in touch to help us coordinate."

    The exact location of the demonstration will be determined once more details of Trump's visit are released. Organizers involved in the protest will include Violet Blonde, Liquorice Black, Anna Phylactic and Jonny Banks.

    In a column for The Guardian on Monday, Cheddar Gorgeous stressed that the protest is being organized "to increase awareness of the way Trump's administration has systematically attacked the LGBTQI community and to stand in solidarity with the many other groups who feel marginalised along lines of race, class and gender."

    "To not object to the visit would seem like a betrayal of the tolerant society that the UK as a whole strives to be," the performer wrote. "When diversity is attacked, it is imperative that marginalized people stay visible, stand up to bullies and engage satirically with what is going on."

    "Most important of all, we are showing that the UK is a place that is not ashamed to celebrate the diversity of its people. If we can be accepted as the extreme glittery spectacles that we are, then it just might make it easier for everyone else to be themselves, too," Gorgeous added.

    In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks towards reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington
    'President Trump is Probably Using Tariffs as Negotiating Tactics' – Prof

    Nearly 1,000 people indicated on the Facebook page that they were going to attend the demonstration while another 7,000 said they were interested.

    But the kings and queens won't be the only ones greeting 45 on that summer day: some 43,000 people have indicated they will be attending another Facebook event hosted by the Stop Trump Coalition, called Protest Trump's Visit. The coalition describes itself as a group of "organizations and individuals that have come together to protest against Donald Trump's planned state visit to the UK."

    The page's bio is also calling on "mass protests in towns and cities across Britain against bigotry, hatred and racism."

