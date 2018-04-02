Bikini-Clad German Police Officer Will Steal Your Heart (PHOTOS)

Besides her main job, Adrienne Koleszar has some 507 ,000 fans on Instagram. She promotes healthy food and lifestyle and enthralls Internet users with her stunning photos.

Adrienne Koleszar is a German full-time senior police officer and an active Instagram and YouTube blogger.

In her daily life, Koleszar deals with various kinds of accidents, brawls and domestic violence. But in her free time, the 33-year old beauty shares her training and nutrition tips online.

It might seem surprising, but Koleszar's looks wasn't always so stunning. She started going to the gym at 17 and at the time she felt uncomfortable with her body.

"The men were not exactly lining up after me either," the young woman told German newspaper Bild.

Koleszar confessed that it took her a lot of time and effort to change her figure for the better, adding that no one even noticed that she did sports until she turned 29.

In 2015, the young woman participated in the bodybuilding championship "Bodybuilding-WM" in the category "Bikini."