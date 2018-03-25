Register
    Alica Schmidt

    Alica Schmidt: Meet the Hottest Track and Field Athlete in the World (PHOTOS)

    Sports fans admire German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt not only for her outstanding professional skills, but also for her stunning beauty. The young woman who sends the pulses of her Instagram fans racing has been repeatedly called the sexiest athlete in the world by several Internet portals.

    Usually, it can take athletes many years before they get an appropriate sponsor, as companies want to finance athletes who have already achieved great success.

    But despite her young age, the 19-year-old Alica Schmidt has already signed contracts with giant firms such as Puma, which is a sign that she has a good chance for great success in big track and field events.

    The young woman is one of the most talented 400-meter runners in Germany — she has already won several medals at major junior competitions.

    So ready for this year 😈🙌🏻

    Публикация от 🎀 ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) 3 Янв 2018 в 10:19 PST

    But Alica Schmidt is also popular for her stunning beauty. She has 159,000 Instagram followers who admire her outstanding looks.

    "Of course at first, that was unusual because I always wanted to prevent this," the athlete said in an interview with RBB24 earlier, commenting on her online popularity.

    At the same time, she admitted that it was she who was responsible for the whole rush.

    "I posted the photos myself. We were just on vacation and had fun taking these pictures," the young woman explained, recalling holidays she spent with her boyfriend, canoeist Fredi Richter.

    On the one hand, Schmidt confessed she enjoys the fact that her photos made her famous and have given her an opportunity to work as a model. On the other hand, she would rather have people admire her for her sporting skills.

    "I would like to get more recognition for sports than for my looks," Schmidt said.

    Every day is one step closer to #summer ☀️🍉🥥

    Публикация от 🎀 ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) 4 Фев 2018 в 5:21 PST

    Hope you had a wonderful weekend @profuelsupplements #crossfit#trackandfield#fitness

    Публикация от 🎀 ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) 7 Янв 2018 в 9:51 PST

    At the same time, the athlete believes that sports are not a job that one can get by on for ages. The young woman believes that the modeling job, her Instagram account and a university degree which she is starting in 2018 will improve her prospects for the future.

    "Athletics can't keep you financially afloat, which is of course unfair, but I have to live with that," Schmidt concluded.

