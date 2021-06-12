Things Turn Ugly at Indian Wedding as Elephant Goes Berserk and Wreaks Havoc - Video

A groom in Prayagraj city of India’s Uttar Pradesh made a dramatic entry at his wedding venue in a horse-drawn chariot. To add some extra zing to his entry, the groom also booked a decked-up elephant to be part of his entourage.
Footage from the wedding has gone viral, capturing the moments when the elephant lost its calm and charged at the people around it. The animal can be seen going on a rampage, damaging decorations and vehicles in the parking lot of the lit venue.
People can be seen running around seeking cover, while the groom jumps out of his chariot to save his life from the enraged elephant.
An elephant, part of a wedding procession in UP's Prayagraj, went on a rampage damaging vehicles and pandal decoration as baratis including the groom ran for cover. pic.twitter.com/wAliKreBjb— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 12, 2021
Netizens commenting on the video noted that making such large animals participate in events like weddings is “inhumane”. People also defended the animal, saying the loud music and fireworks may have scared it.
