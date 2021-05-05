Elephant Calf Pulled Out From Open Well

In a heart-warming video, a team of forest officials can be seen successfully rescuing an elephant calf stuck in a 50ft-deep open well in an Indian village.
The clip, shared on Twitter, shows the rescue operation team dig out the spot and clear the path using a crane.
After eight hours of toil, the elephant calf walked out of well.
Ek chhota haathi jhum ke Chala🙏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5mC6vB4tDC— Shashikant verma (@Shashik48976916) May 4, 2021
Heart warming indeed. pic.twitter.com/jUP0h904jq— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 4, 2021
