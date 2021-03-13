Daredevil or Seriously Suicidal? Tiny Turtle Teases Lion

Susanta Nanda, an officer in the Indian Forest Services on Saturday shared a bone-chilling video of a turtle, who kept swimming close to a lion’s mouth, as the king of the jungle slurped in water from a pond.
At one point in the video, the turtle swims so close to the lion that it almost gives the Indian “Mufasa” a tiny peck on its mouth. Luckily for the tiny turtle, the lion (which had a blood-stained chin) was in a calm mood after finishing off a satisfying meal.
Captioning the video, Nanda wrote, “Someone needs to counsel the tortoise for suicidal tendencies,” and we could not agree more.
Take a look.
Someone needs to counsel the tortoise for suicidal tendencies😊— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 13, 2021
Shared by Prashant Sahu. pic.twitter.com/ycEfUOq5kn
