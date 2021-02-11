When Your Eyes Are Bigger Than Your Stomach: What Happens When a Fish Tries to Gobble Up Big Eel

A bizarre video clip is going viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter showing a greedy fish trying to swallow a big eel.
The video, however, shows that just as the fish tries to satiate its hunger it soon realises the eel is too long to be gobbled up like its usual meals.
Posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Thursday morning, the video clip has been viewed thousands of times within a few hours.
If you haven’t seen this pic.twitter.com/pNoSKBbHtv— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 10, 2021
Yesterday I had posted a part of this video. Here is what happened thereafter...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 11, 2021
It was the case of a big fish hunting eel. In the end fish couldn't eat it completely as the eel was long enough & managed to came out through the big mouth. Amazing moments of nature.
WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/HzjapFiqKK
Reacting to this post, some netizens tweeted, "One of the scariest videos from nature". Another said, "To me it looked like fish was in distress to get its breath", while one said, "Don't bite more than what you can chew".
To me it looked like fish was in distress to get its breath. Could it be because of the eel’s poisonous blood or its electric discharge? Or is just from the suffocation resulting from stuffing itself?— SriValli (@SiriCapri07) February 11, 2021
Was fish alive after the eel came out? looks like it was struggling too at its end.— Sana T (@santhd) February 11, 2021
My goodness!!! This is incredible. Strange ways of nature— Nutan Batra Malik (@NutanBatra) February 10, 2021
