Can You Hide Anything From a Cat? Well, Not in This Case

A video of a super cute cat is winning the hearts of people on Instagram, as it shows an enterprising light brown feline noticing its owner trying to keep it favourite toy out of reach by placing it on a space atop a door.
But it only takes a second for the kitty to jump on a table and then cross the connecting wall with another huge leap. In no time flat, the kitty gets to its toy. As soon as the owner finishes putting it away, the cat jumps down to the floor with its favourite toy in its mouth.
