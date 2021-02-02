Mission Impossible? Not for This Doggy

A video of a doggo is leaving many people in splits, as it shows a huge dog expressing some strong objections to being on the other side of the gate, especially as he has a friend sleeping peacefully there.
The dog pops his head out of a narrow opening in the gate and then attempts, by a series of wriggles, to get his whole body out.
At one point in time, he is hanging midway with his paws and upper half stuck in the narrow hole in the gate. One last determined wriggle and he is out - jumping thankfully on the ground to be with his friend.
