Naughty German Shepherd Puppy Saved by Owner From Suffering Electric Shock

A video is winning the hearts of people on social media, as it shows how the owner of a naughty German Shepherd puppy named Bruno trying to keep it from accidentally shocking itself.
It shows how the dog is trying to pull out the plug of a hair dryer from a socket with his teeth.
The playful puppy is prevented from pulling out the switch and it jumps back when the owner switches on the hair dryer. She asks the doggo if "he liked it" - the air coming out of the gadget, which he playfully assesses but decides not to approach.
