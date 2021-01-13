Dangerous Day Job: Snake Catcher Escapes Deadly Cobra Bite

A reptile expert in the Indian state of Karnataka narrowly escaped being bitten by a cobra snake while trying to catch it.
A video clip tweeted by the Indian news agency ANI shows two snake catchers near water, trying to capture the huge serpent.
The spine-chilling video shows one of the men trying to catch the cobra by its tail, but it suddenly strikes back. To save his life, the other snake catcher quickly moves in but he is thrown off balance from the bark of the tree where he was standing. Then he pushes the reptile with one hand and finally both manage to catch hold of the cobra.
#WATCH | A reptile expert narrowly escapes being bitten by a Cobra snake while trying to catch the animal— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021
Shivamogga, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/czTc7Zv7pu
