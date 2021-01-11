Mission Impossible? Nothing is Impossible for This Little Hamster

Apart from being super cute, a video of a hamster pushing itself to cross under a seemingly impossible gap under a closed door has gone viral. The hamster performing the Herculean task has left many people awestruck. The video shows how the fluffy hamster completely flattens itself on the floor and ultimately passes through what appears to be an impossible space.
The fourteen-second second clip shared on Twitter by nakamanian has gone viral.
Take a look:
探検系映画でもう少しで石の扉が上から通路を塞ぐ寸前に主人公が滑り込みで突破するアレ。 pic.twitter.com/bMNmc58gVD— ミソキン (@nakamanian) January 10, 2021
