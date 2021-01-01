Oh, Deer! Watch Who is Bambi's Secret Lover

A video clip of a deer resembling Bambi and French Bulldog expressing affection and care for each other as friends, is winning hearts on Instagram.
It shows a young deer kissing and nuzzling the dog's face as if they are old buddies, reunited after years. The two animals seem to have built an adorable friendship. The dog lovingly reciprocates to the deer's affection.
The person who apparently captured the video is also enjoying how affectionately some animals can be, especially in their early years of life.
